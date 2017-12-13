ULL continues to torment LA Tech in hoops

Both teams known for its offensive prowess, Louisiana Tech stumbled out of the gate while Louisiana-Lafayette kept the pace it’s had heading into the game in the early going of the instate showdown at the Thomas Assembly Center Tuesday night.

A matchup of top-26 scoring offenses, the Ragin Cajuns (8-2), averaging 91 points per game good enough for eighth in the country, shot 45.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Tech (7-3), with the nation’s 26th best scoring offense at 85.9 points per outing, had one more turnover, 11, then made field goals, 10, in the first half as the Bulldogs struggled the keep on, trailing 38-25, at the break.

Despite a much more efficient second half, the slow start proved a little too much for Tech to overcome as its comeback bid fell short, 75-71, as ULL won its second straight contest in the series.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/louisiana-tech/2017/12/12/cajuns-outlast-la-tech-tough-road-win/946749001/