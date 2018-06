The ULM L Club Hall of Fame will gain four new members in 2018.

Football players Steven Jyles and Jeff Blackshear, baseball’s Kenny Holubec and softball’s Casey Goodman were selected for induction into the L Club’s Class of 2018.

Induction festivities are scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 22, as ULM football plays host to Troy in its Sun Belt opener. Hall of Fame weekend activities include the traditional induction brunch and recognition of the honorees during the football game.