Appalachian State shot 59 percent (16-of-27) from the field in the second half to erase an 11-point deficit and claim a 79-73 road win at ULM Saturday (Jan. 6). The Mountaineers outscored ULM, 13-2, over the final 3:52.

ULM has a week off before resuming Sun Belt play Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Ragin’ Cajuns, with tipoff set for 7 p.