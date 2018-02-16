ULM continues hot play

The Warhawks won their third-straight game Thursday night (Feb. 15) with an 84-71 decision over UT Arlington at Fant-Ewing Coliseu

Freshman Michael Ertel led the way with 20 points, scoring his assortment inside and outside and pulling down six rebounds. Sam McDaniel, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, came back with 19 points and four 3-pointres. Jean-Pierre, a sneaky good contributor who always seems to show up all over the box score, registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/2/16/mens-basketball-confident-warhawks.aspx