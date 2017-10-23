ULM defense continues struggles

ULM ran for 307 yards against the Sun Belt Conference’s second-ranked run defense, but the Jaguars (3-4, 2-1) pitched a fourth-quarter shutout and rode it to a 33-23 win at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

South Alabama held ULM to three points on four red-zone opportunities.

Dallas Davis threw three touchdown passes and Sam Harris recorded career highs in multiple receiving categories, but the highlight of the night in the University of South Alabama’s 33-23 Sun Belt Conference football victory over ULM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday was provided by Xavier Johnson.

Johnson ran for 33 yards on his second carry, finishing the contest with 99 yards on 11 attempts to become the Jaguars’ all-time leading rusher. Davis completed 20-of-33 passes for 317 yards, finding Harris eight times for 141 yards as the Jaguars (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) recorded a season-best 549 yards of total offense.

