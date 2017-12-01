ULM to face FSU without Jimbo

ULM concludes the 2017 football season against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU will take the field on Saturday sans head coach after Jimbo Fisher resigned on Friday to take the Texas A&M job. Fisher, who also flirted with LSU over the past two years, leaves Tallahassee with six 10-plus win seasons and three ACC championships. Veteran assistant Odell Haggins will coach the Seminoles against ULM.

