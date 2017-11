– Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre scored 19 points apiece to help Louisiana-Monroe beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-75 on Thursday night.

Southeastern Louisiana cut a six-point halftime deficit to 50-48 with about 15 minutes to play. The Lions then went nearly eight minutes without a field goal as the Warhawks answered with a 14-2 run to make it 64-50.

http://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/recap?gameId=400988902