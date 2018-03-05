Home » Sports » ULM gets road SWEEP! ULM gets road SWEEP! FacebookTwitterGooglePinterestPrintEmail Posted on March 5, 2018 by Sean Fox Designated hitter Cade Harper went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead ULM to a 7-4 victory over Southern Illinois Sunday afternoon (March 4) in Itchy Jones Stadium, as the Warhawks completed the weekend series sweep. It marked ULM’s first three-game road sweep since May 2012 at the Ragin’ Cajuns. At 9-2, ULM is off to its best start since the Warhawks opened the 2000 season with a 10-1 record. ULM puts its three-game winning streak on the line Wednesday, March 7 against I-20 rival Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field. http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/3/5/baseball-ulm-completes-three-game-sweep-at-siu-7-4.aspx