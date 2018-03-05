Home » Sports » ULM gets road SWEEP!

ULM gets road SWEEP!

Posted on
Designated hitter Cade Harper went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead ULM to a 7-4 victory over Southern Illinois Sunday afternoon (March 4) in Itchy Jones Stadium, as the Warhawks completed the weekend series sweep. It marked ULM’s first three-game road sweep since May 2012 at the Ragin’ Cajuns.
At 9-2, ULM is off to its best start since the Warhawks opened the 2000 season with a 10-1 record.

ULM puts its three-game winning streak on the line Wednesday, March 7 against I-20 rival Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field.

You might also like...

Opening weekend of college baseball
ULM holds final fall scrimmage
ULM takes to air to beat Texas State
What the he..?
ULM wraps up spring ball
ULM looks to add to Fant Ewing win streak