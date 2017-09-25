ULM gives UL…the extra L in double OT

ULM football lore is filled with memorable quarterbacks, who could fill up a box score.

Still, quarterback Caleb Evans was in rare air Saturday in a dazzling performance for the ages.

The sophomore accounted for 472 yards of total offense and had a hand in six touchdowns in a wild 56-50 double-overtime win over UL Lafayette at Cajun Field.

Evans’ five rushing touchdowns tied ULM’s school record set by running back Thomas Koufie against Georgia State in 2016.

ULM returns to Malone Stadium on Sept. 30 for a first Sun Belt Conference date with Coastal Carolina (1-2).

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/9/23/football-ulm-opens-sun-belt-play-with-double-overtime-win-at-ull-56-50.aspx