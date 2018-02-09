ULM grabs best win of season

Travis Munnings and Sam McDaniel combined for 49 points to lead ULM to its first road win of the 2017-18 season, a 66-64 overtime victory over Georgia Southern Thursday night (Feb. 8) in Hanner Fieldhouse. McDaniel’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 11 seconds left in overtime gave ULM the lead for good at 65-64.

There were 10 ties and 13 lead changes in the game, and the largest lead for either team was only five points.

ULM concludes its Sun Belt road swing at Georgia State on Saturday, Feb. 10, with tipoff set for 2:15 p.m. CT.

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/2/9/mens-basketball-munnings-mcdaniel-lead-ulm-to-ot-win-at-georgia-southern-66-64.aspx