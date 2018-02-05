ULM locks down Coach V

ULM head football coach Matt Viator has signed a 2-year contract extension through the 2020 season, according to a joint announcement made Friday, Feb. 2 by President Dr. Nick J. Bruno and Athletics Director Nick Floyd . Viator’s contract extension is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

All other components of the contract remain the same.

ULM has posted back-to-back 4-8 seasons under Viator; however, the Warhawks displayed significant improvement in 2017, losing four games by 10 points or less. ULM also produced a .500 record (4-4) in Sun Belt games last season after going 3-5 in 2016.

In 2017, ULM ranked among the Sun Belt leaders in total offense (second at 458.2 yards per game), scoring offense (second at 33.9 points per game), passing offense (third at 287.9 ypg.) and rushing offense (fourth at 170.3 ypg.). The Warhawks also ranked among the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision leaders in total offense (No. 21), passing offense (No. 24), scoring offense (No. 25) and passing ef?ciency (No. 29 with a 146.2 rating).

