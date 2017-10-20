ULM looks to right the ship

A three-game winning streak earned ULM a spot in the pond reserved for the Sun Belt Conference’s top tier. That was before a deflating 47-37 loss Georgia State at JPS Field at Malone Stadium proved the Warhawks they weren’t quite ready for the deep end.

ULM couldn’t avoid the undertow that befell so many teams during a weird week of college football. It hasn’t drowned yet, but the cartography going forward isn’t as ideal as before.

Bowl eligibility and a possible conference title are still attainable, but to get there, ULM have to clear a four-year hurdle it has stumbled on each time.

The Warhawks visit South Alabama with a 4-10 record on the road in Sun Belt games since 2014. ULM is 2-0 in conference play away from JPS Field at Malone Stadium in this season.