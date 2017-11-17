ULM looks to shock the country

For Auburn, everything meaningful hinges on next week’s Iron Bowl.

A win over Alabama on Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium would send the No. 6 Tigers to the SEC Championship Game for a rematch against Georgia. A second win over the Bulldogs in Atlanta could be worth a trip the College Football Playoff.

With all that’s at stake, could anyone really blame War Eagle for glancing ahead a little bit?

Auburn (8-2, 6-1 SEC) will try to put together a focused performance Saturday, when high-scoring Louisiana-Monroe (4-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) visits Jordan-Hare Stadium for an Iron Bowl tune-up.

