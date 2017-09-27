Home » Sports » ULM has special ticket prices for Coastal game

ULM has special ticket prices for Coastal game

Posted on by Sean Fox

Single-game ticket prices have been reduced by up to $10 for Saturday’s ULM-Coastal Carolina football game at Malone Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:05 p.m.

 

Prices for lower chair (now $35), lower bench ($25), upper chair ($25) and general admission ($15) have been lowered by $10 each, while youth general admission ($5) and student guest tickets ($5) have been dropped by $7 each. Student guest tickets must be purchased in-person while presenting a valid ULM student ID.

 

The special ticket offer is valid through Wednesday, Sept. 27 at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at ULMWarhawks.com, in-person at Fant-Ewing Coliseum Ticket Office (open daily from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

 

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/9/26/special-ticket-offer-for-saturdays-ulm-coastal-carolina-football-game.aspx

 

You might also like...

ULM wraps up fall practice #2
Another rough night at Fant Ewing
Warhawks add Wichita State transfer
App St runs past Warhawks
ULM looks to add to Fant Ewing win streak
Resume game in Ruston, battle of I-20 highlight college baseball tonight