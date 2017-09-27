ULM has special ticket prices for Coastal game

Single-game ticket prices have been reduced by up to $10 for Saturday’s ULM-Coastal Carolina football game at Malone Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:05 p.m.

Prices for lower chair (now $35), lower bench ($25), upper chair ($25) and general admission ($15) have been lowered by $10 each, while youth general admission ($5) and student guest tickets ($5) have been dropped by $7 each. Student guest tickets must be purchased in-person while presenting a valid ULM student ID.

The special ticket offer is valid through Wednesday, Sept. 27 at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at ULMWarhawks.com, in-person at Fant-Ewing Coliseum Ticket Office (open daily from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/9/26/special-ticket-offer-for-saturdays-ulm-coastal-carolina-football-game.aspx