ULM stuns App state

ULM has proven it can compete with the best of the Sun Belt Conference with little to show for it in the win-loss column.

For one Saturday, the Warhawks (4-5, 4-3) made the game-winning play that eluded them too many times this season.

RJ Turner’s 50-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Caleb Evans gave ULM a 52-45 win over defending Sun Belt co-champion Appalachian State (5-4, 4-1) on Saturday.

Evans threw for 356 yards and found Turner streaking up the JPS Field at Malone Stadium sideline with 23 seconds left to play. Turner led ULM with six catches for 134 yards.

ULM sits out next week with a bye. Appalachian State hosts rival Georgia Southern on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/11/04/rapid-reaction-ulm-52-appalachian-state-45/832479001/