ULM takes to air to beat Texas State

Caleb Evans passed for a career-high 433 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-27 victory over Texas State at Bobcat Stadium.

The surging Warhawks soared to 3-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time since 2012 and stay perched atop the standings heading into Homecoming next week.

Evans directed a ULM aerial assault that produced 10 pass plays of more than 15 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Green . Evans completed 24-of-37 passes without an interception and also ran for a touchdown.

ULM’s offense piled up 589 total yards in claiming its second road conference win.

After giving up 20 points and 246 yards in the first quarter, ULM’s defense settled in and allowed just one more score. The Warhawks gave up 386 total yards, limited Texas State to 3-of-13 on third-down conversions and recovered a fumble that led to six points in the third quarter.

ULM returns to Malone Stadium for Homecoming on Oct. 14. Georgia State will be ULM’s Sun Belt Conference opponent

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/10/7/football-ulm-dominates-second-half-rolls-to-45-27-victory-at-texas-state.aspx