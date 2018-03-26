Home » Sports » ULM walks it off

ULM walks it off

Senior catcher Spencer Hemphill pulled a pitch high and over the left field scoreboard with bases loaded that clinched a 4-0 win for the Warhawks (13-10, 3-3) and a much-needed Sun Belt Conference series.

 

Hemphill’s heroics capped what will go down as the weirdest of weekends at Warhawk Field. ULM took a series where it was outscored 31-13 by the bipolar Red Wolves (9-12, 1-5), surpassed last season’s entire win total.

 

https://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2018/03/25/hemphills-grand-slam-powers-ulm-series-win/457091002/

 

