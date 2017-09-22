Home » Sports » ULM/ULL battle on the bayou ULM/ULL battle on the bayou FacebookTwitterGooglePinterestPrintEmail Posted on September 22, 2017 by Sean Fox The Ragin’ Cajuns open its 17th season as a Sun Belt Conference member on Saturday when it entertains ULM in the league opener for both teams at Cajun Field. The Cajuns and ULM have met 52 times on the gridiron since 1951 with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding an official 27-24 lead. In the last meeting at Cajun Field, the Ragin’ Cajuns rallied in the second half to claim a soggy 30-24 victory on Oct. 31, 2015. http://www.ragincajuns.com/news/2017/9/18/football-fb-game-4-preview-vs-ulm.aspx?path=football