USC breaks the bulldogs heart

For the second straight week, Louisiana Tech found itself trailing late on the road against a formidable opponent — this time in SEC country against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.

And for the second straight week, sophomore quarterback J’Mar Smith led a long scoring drive that allowed Jonathan Barnes to kick a 25-yard field goal with 55 seconds to play, giving Tech a 16-14 lead.

However, the Bulldog defense which shut South Carolina off the scoreboard through the first three quarters allowed Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley to scramble 24 yards on a third down play. Bentley then completed a 41-yard Hail Mary to Bryan Edwards, setting up the game-winning 31-yard field goal by Parker White as USC defeated Tech 17-16 before over 71,000 fans.

