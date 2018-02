The LSU Tigers, forced to play with just nine players in uniforms on Wednesday night here at Thompson-Boling Arena, stayed within striking distance of No. 18 Tennessee for 30 minutes before falling, 84-61, in the final game of the first half of the SEC season.

LSU falls to 12-9 and 3-6 in the league entering a Saturday home game at 2:30 p.m. against the University of Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

