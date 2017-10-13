Warhawks aim for happy homecoming

ULM returns to JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday with the chance to equal its best start since 2012.

The Warhawks (3-2, 3-0), winners of their last three games, host Georgia State at 4 p.m. surrounded by the backdrop of the university’s homecoming festivities. The Panthers (2-2, 1-0) have somewhat mirrored ULM through the early portion of the season by winning back-to-back games after an 0-2 start.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/both-teams-played-hard/2017/10/13/what-watch-ulm-georgia-state/761541001/