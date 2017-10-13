Home » Sports » Warhawks aim for happy homecoming

Warhawks aim for happy homecoming

Posted on by Sean Fox

ULM returns to JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday with the chance to equal its best start since 2012.

The Warhawks (3-2, 3-0), winners of their last three games, host Georgia State at 4 p.m. surrounded by the backdrop of the university’s homecoming festivities. The Panthers (2-2, 1-0) have somewhat mirrored ULM through the early portion of the season by winning back-to-back games after an 0-2 start.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/both-teams-played-hard/2017/10/13/what-watch-ulm-georgia-state/761541001/

 

