Warhawks get back in win column

Sam Mcdaniel scored a game-high 16 points to help lead ULM to a 65-52 victory over Jackson State Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum. McDaniel also contributed five rebounds, a career-high seven assists and three steals as the Warhawks closed out a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record.

ULM (3-3) once again featured a balanced scoring attack, as three other players joined McDaniel in double figures.

ULM returns to action Saturday, Dec. 2 at Stephen F. Austin, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. at WRJ Coliseum in Nacogdoches, Texas.

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/11/29/mens-basketball-ulm-uses-defense-rebounding-to-defeat-jackson-state-65-52.aspx