Warhawks on a win streak

ULM running back Ben Luckett made the most of his opportunities on Saturday night with 127 yards on seven carries in a 51-43 win over Coastal Carolina. The sturdy junior from Palestine, Texas, did his best runaway train impression with two explosive runs of more than 50 yards.

“It’s a great feeling man,” Luckett told media members after the game. “I just have to continue to work. I know it’s a bunch of backs. When my number did get called, I knew I had to be productive with it, so I can be in the rotation.”

Entering the fray in relief of starter Derrick Gore , Luckett reintroduced himself to Warhawk Nation with a 53-yard run to Coastal’s 17 on the final play of the first quarter. Six plays later, and after catching his breath, he trotted back out to pound in a 1-yard score.

ULM’s first series in the third quarter, Luckett again spelled Gore and answered the call with a 56-yard sprint to the end zone that put the Warhawks ahead 38-22.

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/10/1/football-luckett-takes-advantage-of-opportunities-adds-explosive-plays-to-running-game.aspx