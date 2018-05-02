Warriors take control of series

The New Orleans Pelicans showed enough fight to give themselves a chance to win Game 2. They just couldn’t find enough offense.

After losing by 22 points in the first game of the second-round series, the Pelicans rebounded with a great effort but it wasn’t enough to hold off Kevin Durant and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Durant scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and helped guide the Warriors to a 121-116 victory Tuesday (May 1) at a packed Oracle Arena, giving his team a 2-0 lead in the series.

