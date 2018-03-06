Waters world

LSU point guard Tremont Waters was named to the SEC All-Freshman team on Tuesday, the league announced.

Waters was the only LSU player honored on any of the teams as LSU didn’t get anyone named on the All-SEC teams or the SEC All-Defensive team. The teams were voted on by the league’s coaches.

The 5-foot-11 Waters averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season. He was second in the league in assists and led the league in steals as he helped LSU to a 17-13 record and an 8-10 mark in conference after the Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC in the preseason poll.