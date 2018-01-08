Waters world!

Wednesday night it was a three-pointer in the final seconds that LSU freshman Tremont Waters was looking for to tie Kentucky. It didn’t happen.

Saturday, Waters closed out a wild final 12 seconds with two long-range three-pointers, the last in the final second that gave LSU an amazing 69-68 triumph over No. 11 Texas A&M before a stunned crowd of close to 11,000 at Reed Arena.

The last time LSU was able to beat a team ranked higher in a true road game was on Jan. 14, 1992 when LSU beat No. 9 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The final seconds showed the stuff that earlier earned Waters three appearances on SportsCenter Plays of the Day already this season. Down 68-63 after Tyler Davis hit a jump shot with 19 seconds to play, Waters came down and hit a long-range 30-foot three that cut it to 68-66 with 12 seconds left.

LSU called timeout and on the ensuing inbounds, fouled Davis who was a 66 percent free throw shooter for the year. He missed both free throws and Aaron Epps got the rebound and according to Coach Will Wade in postgame, the Tigers had a play already called but it was taking too long to get through traffic to run it and Coach Wade called timeout with three seconds to play to set up a new plan.

Brandon Sampson inbounded the ball to Waters past the 28-foot line on the side of the LSU bench. He took one dribble and got a semi-leading line shot up over TJ Starks and a closing Tonny Trocha-Morales, who had guarded the inbounds pass. Waters watch as the shot rattled home, sending the LSU bench and a large group of fans into a frenzy, to give the Tigers a 69-68 lead with 0.3 showing on the clock.

