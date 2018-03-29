Weekend college baseball lineup

The Louisiana Tech baseball team will return to the friendly confines of J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday Conference USA series against the FIU Panthers.

Tech (20-7, 5-1 C-USA) enters the weekend with sole possession of first place in the C-USA standings, while FIU (12-14, 3-3 C-USA) enters in a five-way tie for fifth.

The Bulldogs remain one of the hottest teams in the league and the country, posting a 15-3 record in the month of March. The team has been fueled by strong dependable pitching, as evidenced by its combined ERA of 2.07 (second in the nation, and best in Conference USA), but also by recent timely clutch hitting.

In its past six games over the span of a week, Tech has outscored its opponents 37-19, but more impressively, from the eighth inning on, Tech has scored 16 runs, while giving up only four.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-13, 1-5 SEC) at #19 LSU Fighting Tigers (16-10, 3-3 SEC)

The teams met five times last season, and LSU won all five contests, including a three-game regular-season sweep in Starkville and a two-game NCAA Super Regional sweep in Baton Rouge. LSU has won 11 of the last 12 SEC regular-season series with the Bulldogs

UTA baseball will return to action with a three-game series vs. ULM, starting with the series opener on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Clay Gould Ballpark.

UTA (11-11, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) enters its final series in March winners of seven of the last nine games. The Mavs are coming off their first series loss of the year in conference play last weekend at Little Rock. ULM(14-10,3-3) is coming off a midweek victory over JAckson State 10-7.

Grambling State opens up a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series on Friday against rival West Division leader Texas Southern at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. The series was originally set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but due to scheduled inclement weather, the series has been bumped to Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Easter). First pitch for the series opener is set for 6 p.m.

