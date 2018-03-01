What a Feeling!

The New Orleans Pelicans turned three quarters of poor play into an inspiring victory on one of the league’s toughest home courts.

Wednesday night in the AT&T Center, the Pelicans rallied in the final two minutes, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 for their seventh straight win.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 15 rebounds to help New Orleans snap a five-game skid on San Antonio’s home floor.

The Pelicans (35-26) moved within a half-game of the Spurs (36-26), who dropped to fourth in the Western Conference with the loss.

