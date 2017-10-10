White honored by SEC

LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 17-16 win over Florida on Saturday in Gainesville.

White, a sophomore from Springhill, Louisiana, had his fourth straight double-digit tackles game with 13 as the Tigers limited Florida to 302 total yards in the victory. White added a sack for an 8-yard loss and batted down a pass on Florida’s final offensive play to help secure the LSU victory.

The weekly SEC honor is the first of White’s career and the second for a Tiger this year as he joins Garrett Brumfield, who was the league’s offensive lineman of the week following LSU’s win over BYU.

For the season, White leads the SEC in total tackles (62) and tackles per game (10.3). He also ranks No. 12 in the league in tackles for loss with 5.5