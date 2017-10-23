Will Lutz kicked two second-half field goals, including a 44-yarder to put New Orleans up for good 19-17 with 10:26 left in the game. Brees’ 1-yard sneak gave the Saints a two-score lead with 4:55 left.

The sloppy Saints were fortunate to get their fourth straight victory. But after taking the first three games by at least 14 points, they’ll savor a win earned following several early mistakes in addition to Brees’ picks.

New Orleans’ defense gave up a 46-yard touchdown run to rookie Aaron Jones on the opening drive. Lutz had a blocked extra point and New Orleans (4-2) was penalized seven times for 80 yards.

Still, the Saints pulled away late at overcast Lambeau Field, scoring on four second-half drives before running out the clock. It’s a good sign for a club hoping to make its first playoff appearance since the 2013 season.